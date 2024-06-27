Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,15 g
  • Pure silver (0,1158 oz) 3,6022 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,895,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1820 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 76 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition F12
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Haljak coin auction - October 19, 2019
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Haljak coin auction - October 19, 2019
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - April 27, 2019
Seller Empire
Date April 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - December 22, 2018
Seller Empire
Date December 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Haljak coin auction - March 17, 2018
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 17, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction BAC - November 2, 2016
Seller BAC
Date November 2, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Haljak coin auction - October 15, 2016
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 15, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Haljak coin auction - March 19, 2016
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 19, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Haljak coin auction - October 17, 2015
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - November 27, 2014
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - November 27, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date November 27, 2014
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
