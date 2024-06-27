Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,15 g
- Pure silver (0,1158 oz) 3,6022 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,895,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1820
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1820 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- BAC (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Empire (2)
- Haljak coin auction (6)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition F12
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 17, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 15, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 19, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 27, 2014
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1820 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search