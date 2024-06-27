20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1820 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (6) VF (6) F (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) XF45 (1) F12 (1) Service PCGS (1)