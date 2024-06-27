Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,03 g
  • Pure silver (0,0287 oz) 0,894 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 460,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1820 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 484 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 6,250. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (6)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 648 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
1867 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RedSquare - October 23, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Haljak coin auction - April 4, 2020
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date April 4, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - May 18, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 18, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - December 20, 2016
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - December 20, 2016
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 20, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - February 15, 2016
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - February 15, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date February 15, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1820 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

