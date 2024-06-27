5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1820 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 484 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 6,250. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

