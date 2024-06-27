Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,03 g
- Pure silver (0,0287 oz) 0,894 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 460,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1820
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1820 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 484 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 6,250. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (1)
- Haljak coin auction (2)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (6)
- Rare Coins (4)
- RedSquare (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 648 RUB
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
1867 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Seller RedSquare
Date October 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date April 4, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1820 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search