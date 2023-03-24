Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1820
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1820 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 773 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 225. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Haljak coin auction (2)
- Katz (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Via (1)
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 15, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 29, 2014
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1820 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
