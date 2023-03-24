Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1820 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 773 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 225. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Via (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Via - March 24, 2023
Seller Via
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Russia 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 29, 2018
Russia 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 29, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - August 1, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date August 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Haljak coin auction - March 19, 2016
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - February 15, 2016
Russia 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - February 15, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date February 15, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Haljak coin auction - October 17, 2015
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - May 29, 2014
Russia 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - May 29, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date May 29, 2014
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1820 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1820 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search