10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1820 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 773 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 225. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition AU (2) XF (8) VF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) XF45 (5)