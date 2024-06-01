Coins.ee
Company Description
- Name Coins.ee
- Country Estonia
- Year of foundation 2010
- Status Operating organization
- Official page https://coins.ee/
Pärnu Office
- Country Estonia
- City Pärnu
- Address Hommiku, 4
- Phone +37254503033
- Email info@coins.ee
Auctions
Cover Date Description Lots Sales Amount
June 1, 2024 June 3, 2024 Aukcja 65: Starożytne, światowe i rosyjskie monety, medale, banknoty, inne przedmioty kolekcjonerskie 3595 309,278 $
April 21, 2024 April 21, 2024 Aukcja Aurum Edycja 1: Starożytne i światowe złote monety - Premia dla kupujących 10% 270 106,187 $
March 9, 2024 March 10, 2024 Aukcja 64: Starożytne i światowe monety, medale, banknoty, filatelistyka 3090 253,054 $
December 16, 2023 December 17, 2023 Aukcja 63: Starożytne i światowe monety, medale, banknoty, filatelistyka | Kolekcja monet Mikołaja II 2525 220,732 $
November 4, 2023 November 5, 2023 Auction 62: Ancient and World Coins, Medals, Banknotes | Paul Lettens Philatelic Collection 2740 294,745 $
June 3, 2023 June 4, 2023 Auction 61: Ancient and World Coins, Medals, Banknotes, Philately 1950 193,142 $
April 23, 2023 April 23, 2023 Auction 60: Ancient & World Coins, Medals, and Paper Money 1072 265,545 $
March 12, 2023 March 12, 2023 Auction 59: World Banknotes, Literature 1094 30,483 $
February 11, 2023 February 12, 2023 Auction 58: Ancient & World Coins, Paper Money 1809 185,712 $
December 11, 2022 December 11, 2022 Auction 57: Certified Ancient, Russian, and World coins, and paper money 1185 253,694 $
November 26, 2022 November 27, 2022 Auction 56: Estonian Postal History and Philatelic collection, World Banknotes 2555 82,878 $
September 24, 2022 September 27, 2022 Auction 55: 4055 lots of Ancient and World Coins, Medals, Badges, Literature 4055 186,004 $
May 28, 2022 May 29, 2022 Auction 54: Ancient and World Coins, Banknotes, Lots 2234 134,439 $
April 30, 2022 April 30, 2022 Auction 53: Ancient and World Coins, Collection of Certified Coins of Finland 1450 221,526 $
February 12, 2022 February 14, 2022 Auction 52: 4900 lots of Ancient, Russian and World Coins, Collection of Soviet Russia medals 4900 419,099 $
October 30, 2021 November 1, 2021 Auction 51: 4300 lots of Ancient, Russian and World Coins, Medals and Banknotes 4300 597,648 $
July 10, 2021 July 12, 2021 Auction 50 5000 576,459 $
March 27, 2021 March 28, 2021 Auction 49 3300 635,859 $
January 2, 2021 January 3, 2021 Auction 48 2205 385,637 $
November 8, 2020 November 8, 2020 Auction 47 1552 239,759 $