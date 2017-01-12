Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1820
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1820 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 107 sold at the RND auction for RUB 950,000. Bidding took place February 18, 2018.
Сondition
Seller RND
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2679 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
