Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Poltina 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Poltina 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1820 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 107 sold at the RND auction for RUB 950,000. Bidding took place February 18, 2018.

Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - February 28, 2023
Seller RND
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2679 $
Price in auction currency 200000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - July 1, 2021
Seller RND
Date July 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
3402 $
Price in auction currency 250000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Seller RND
Date November 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - February 17, 2019
Seller RND
Date February 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - June 21, 2018
Seller RND
Date June 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - February 18, 2018
Seller RND
Date February 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 15, 2017
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2017
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1820 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

