Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1820 КМ АД (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1820
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1820 with mark КМ АД. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 82,500. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (11)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Bertolami (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (11)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (6)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numisbalt (5)
- Rare Coins (9)
- RedSquare (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (9)
- Russiancoin (8)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Via (2)
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 528 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search