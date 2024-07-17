Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1820 КМ АД (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1820 КМ АД - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1820 КМ АД - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1820 with mark КМ АД. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 72 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 82,500. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 КМ АД at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 КМ АД at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 КМ АД at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 КМ АД at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 КМ АД at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 КМ АД at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 КМ АД at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 КМ АД at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 528 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 КМ АД at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 КМ АД at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 КМ АД at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 КМ АД at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 КМ АД at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 КМ АД at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 КМ АД at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 КМ АД at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 КМ АД at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 КМ АД at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 КМ АД at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 КМ АД at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 КМ АД at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

