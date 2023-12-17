Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings". Narrow crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1820 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1051 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.

