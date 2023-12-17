Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings". Narrow crown (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Narrow crown
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,356,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1820
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1820 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1051 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******

Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
******

Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1820 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
