Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings". Narrow crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Narrow crown

Obverse Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" Narrow crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" Narrow crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,356,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1820 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. Narrow crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1051 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (16)
  • AURORA (10)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Grün (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (10)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1820 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

