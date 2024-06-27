Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1820 КМ АД (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1820 КМ АД - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1820 КМ АД - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1820 with mark КМ АД. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 140 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 77,500. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (12)
  • MS67 (6)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • RedSquare (5)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 КМ АД at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 КМ АД at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 КМ АД at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 КМ АД at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 КМ АД at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 КМ АД at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 КМ АД at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 КМ АД at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 КМ АД at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 КМ АД at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 КМ АД at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 КМ АД at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 КМ АД at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 КМ АД at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 КМ АД at auction Russian Heritage - March 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 КМ АД at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 КМ АД at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 КМ АД at auction MS67 - October 26, 2022
Seller MS67
Date October 26, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 КМ АД at auction MS67 - July 21, 2022
Seller MS67
Date July 21, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 КМ АД at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 КМ АД at auction MS67 - January 13, 2022
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

