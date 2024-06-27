Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1820 КМ АД (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1820
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1820 with mark КМ АД. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 140 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 77,500. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date October 26, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date July 21, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
