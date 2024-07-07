Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings". Wide crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Wide crown

Obverse Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" Wide crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" Wide crown - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,356,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1820 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. Wide crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 260 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 7,500. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.

Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
488 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 29500 RUB
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU50 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Stack's - August 30, 2022
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Stack's - August 30, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 30, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1820 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

