Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings". Wide crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1820 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. Wide crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 260 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 7,500. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.

