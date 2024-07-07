Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings". Wide crown (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Wide crown
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,356,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1820
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1820 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. Wide crown. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 260 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 7,500. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
488 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 29500 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 30, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
