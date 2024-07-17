Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1820 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1820 ЕМ НМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1820 ЕМ НМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 28 - 30 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 75,180,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1820 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 33,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 ЕМ НМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 ЕМ НМ at auction Aste - April 5, 2024
Seller Aste
Date April 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - January 21, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 ЕМ НМ at auction Aste - January 8, 2024
Seller Aste
Date January 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 ЕМ НМ at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 ЕМ НМ at auction Artemide Aste - September 1, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Russia 2 Kopeks 1820 ЕМ НМ at auction Aste - September 19, 2024
Seller Aste
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

