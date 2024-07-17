2 Kopeks 1820 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1820 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 33,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition UNC (25) AU (36) XF (27) VF (9) F (1) No grade (34) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (4) MS61 (10) MS60 (1) AU58 (9) AU55 (7) AU53 (2) AU50 (4) XF45 (3) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) BN (32) Service PCGS (4) ННР (2) NGC (15) RNGA (9) CGC (1)

