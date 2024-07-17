Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1820 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 28 - 30 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 75,180,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1820
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1820 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 33,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
