Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1820 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the RND auction for RUB 4,000,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2017.

