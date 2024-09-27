Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1820 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the RND auction for RUB 4,000,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • RND (1)
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Seller RND
Date December 2, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Category
Year
