Rouble 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: RND
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1820
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1820 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the RND auction for RUB 4,000,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2017.
