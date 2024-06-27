Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 520,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1820
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1820 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 472 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 3,700. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date April 1, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1820 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
