Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 520,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1820 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 472 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 3,700. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
208 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - April 1, 2018
Seller Katz
Date April 1, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - June 20, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date June 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - February 23, 2017
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Morton & Eden - June 11, 2014
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 11, 2014
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1820 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

