5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper (0,868)
- Weight 1,03 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1820
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
