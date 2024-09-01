Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Specification

  • Metal Copper (0,868)
  • Weight 1,03 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
