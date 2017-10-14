Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1820 ИМ ЯВ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Kopek 1820 ИМ ЯВ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1820 ИМ ЯВ Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Kolpino
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1820 with mark ИМ ЯВ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 506 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 ИМ ЯВ at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS64 RB RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 ИМ ЯВ at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 ИМ ЯВ at auction Alexander - April 2, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date April 2, 2016
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1820 ИМ ЯВ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
1257 $
Price in auction currency 1200 CHF

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1820 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search