1 Kopek 1820 ИМ ЯВ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1820 with mark ИМ ЯВ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 506 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

