Russia Period: 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1820 ИМ ЯВ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1820 with mark ИМ ЯВ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Kolpino Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 506 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
