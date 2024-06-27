Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,03 g
  • Pure silver (0,0287 oz) 0,894 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1820 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 471 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 1,200. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RedSquare - July 16, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date July 16, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date April 10, 2019
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - February 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - January 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
