Rouble 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1820 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25344 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,994. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

