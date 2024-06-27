Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,962,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1820
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (278) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1820 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25344 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,994. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 6506 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1820 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
