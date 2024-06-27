Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Rouble 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,962,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (278) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1820 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25344 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,994. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 6506 RUB
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date April 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1820 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search