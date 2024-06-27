Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,15 g
- Pure silver (0,1158 oz) 3,6022 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1820
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1820 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 473 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 3,500. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 3730 RUB
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date October 19, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 31, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
