Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,15 g
  • Pure silver (0,1158 oz) 3,6022 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1820 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 473 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 3,500. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (5)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • New York Sale (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RND (2)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 3730 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 20, 2022
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MUNZE - October 19, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MUNZE - October 19, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date October 19, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - March 31, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 31, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - November 11, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - October 28, 2021
Seller Empire
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1820 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - August 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date August 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1820 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1820 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search