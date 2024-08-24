Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins for Poland 1 Zloty of Nicholas I - Russia

1 Zloty 1827-1834

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1827 IB NaN 0 611828 FH 91,507 0 241829 FH 124,045 0 201830 FH 611,119 0 1881831 KG Big head 385,236 0 221831 KG Small head 385,236 0 41832 KG Big head 727,205 0 321832 KG Small head 727,205 0 1431833 KG 41,374 0 91834 IP 201,108 0 45
