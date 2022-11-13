Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1833 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1833 KG - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Zloty 1833 KG - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,593)
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Pure silver (0,0867 oz) 2,6981 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 41,374

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1833 with mark KG. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 447 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 1 Zloty 1833 KG at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1833 KG at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
508 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1833 KG at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1833 KG at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1833 KG at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1833 KG at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1833 KG at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1833 KG at auction Marciniak - June 18, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1833 KG at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1833 KG at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1833 KG at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1833 KG at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1833 KG at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Poland 1 Zloty 1833 KG at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1833 KG at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 1 Zloty 1833 KG at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Zloty 1833 KG at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 1 Zloty 1833 KG at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

