Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 1833 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,593)
- Weight 4,55 g
- Pure silver (0,0867 oz) 2,6981 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 41,374
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1833
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1833 with mark KG. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 447 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 7,500. Bidding took place December 15, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
508 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search