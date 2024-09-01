Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1833

Golden coins

Obverse 25 Zlotych 1833 KG
Reverse 25 Zlotych 1833 KG
25 Zlotych 1833 KG
Average price 20000 $
Sales
0 23

Silver coins (Congress Poland)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1833 KG
Reverse 10 Groszy 1833 KG
10 Groszy 1833 KG Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 5 Zlotych 1833 KG
Reverse 5 Zlotych 1833 KG
5 Zlotych 1833 KG
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 86
Obverse 1 Zloty 1833 KG
Reverse 1 Zloty 1833 KG
1 Zloty 1833 KG
Average price 730 $
Sales
0 9

Silver coins (Russian protectorate)

Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 НГ
Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 НГ
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 НГ
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 482
Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 НГ
Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 НГ
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 НГ
Average price 720 $
Sales
0 85
Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 НГ
Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 НГ
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 НГ
Average price 240 $
Sales
0 75

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Grosze 1833 KG
Reverse 3 Grosze 1833 KG
3 Grosze 1833 KG
Average price 120 $
Sales
0 21
Obverse 3 Grosze 1833 KG
Reverse 3 Grosze 1833 KG
3 Grosze 1833 KG Restrike
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Grosz 1833 KG
Reverse 1 Grosz 1833 KG
1 Grosz 1833 KG
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 8
Obverse 1 Grosz 1833 KG
Reverse 1 Grosz 1833 KG
1 Grosz 1833 KG Restrike
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 4
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search