1 Grosz 1833 KG. Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1833 with mark KG. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 289 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,800. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
1240 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF65 RB NGC
2275 $
Price in auction currency 8800 PLN
For the sale of 1 Grosz 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
