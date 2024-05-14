Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1833 KG. Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 1 Grosz 1833 KG Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Grosz 1833 KG Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,86 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1833 with mark KG. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 289 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 8,800. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1833 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1833 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1833 KG at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1833 KG at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1240 $
Price in auction currency 5000 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1833 KG at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 1 Grosz 1833 KG at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
2275 $
Price in auction currency 8800 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Congress Poland Coins of Poland in 1833 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search