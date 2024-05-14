1 Grosz 1833 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1833 with mark KG. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5550 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Сondition XF (2) VF (6)