Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1833 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1833 KG - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Grosz 1833 KG - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,86 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 374,760

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1833 with mark KG. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5550 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Empire (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • WCN (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 1 Grosz 1833 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Grosz 1833 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1833 KG at auction Empire - March 11, 2023
Seller Empire
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1 Grosz 1833 KG at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Grosz 1833 KG at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1833 KG at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Poland 1 Grosz 1833 KG at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1833 KG at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1 Grosz 1833 KG at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 1994
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Congress Poland Coins of Poland in 1833 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 1 Grosz Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search