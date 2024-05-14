Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1833 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,86 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 374,760
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 1833
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1833 with mark KG. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5550 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 550. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
