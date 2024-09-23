10 Groszy 1833 KG. Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1833 with mark KG. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3070 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 145. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

Сondition UNC (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)