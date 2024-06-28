Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020

15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 НГ - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 НГ - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 3,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,6995 g
  • Diameter 19,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 654,503

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • GGN (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (8)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RND (11)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • WCN (8)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (1)
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 НГ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 НГ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 НГ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 НГ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 НГ at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 НГ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 НГ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 НГ at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 НГ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 НГ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 НГ at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 НГ at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 НГ at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 НГ at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 НГ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 НГ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 НГ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 НГ at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 НГ at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 НГ at auction MUNZE - October 19, 2022
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 НГ at auction MUNZE - October 19, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 НГ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 НГ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 НГ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 НГ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 НГ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 НГ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 НГ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 НГ at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 НГ at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Seller RND
Date April 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 НГ at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 НГ at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

