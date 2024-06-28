Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 3,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,6995 g
- Diameter 19,8 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 654,503
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty
- Year 1833
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
