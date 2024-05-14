3 Grosze 1833 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1833 with mark KG. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 283 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 9,900. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) XF (7) VF (10) F (2) Condition (slab) VF25 (1) PF63 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)