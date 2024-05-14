Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1833 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 3 Grosze 1833 KG - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 3 Grosze 1833 KG - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,9 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 514,793

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1833 with mark KG. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 283 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 9,900. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (4)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 3 Grosze 1833 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 3 Grosze 1833 KG at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 3 Grosze 1833 KG at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1833 KG at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1833 KG at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1833 KG at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1833 KG at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1833 KG at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 3 Grosze 1833 KG at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1833 KG at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1833 KG at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3 Grosze 1833 KG at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1833 KG at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 3 Grosze 1833 KG at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1833 KG at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1833 KG at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 3 Grosze 1833 KG at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1833 KG at auction Holmasto - October 9, 2021
Seller Holmasto
Date October 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1833 KG at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Poland 3 Grosze 1833 KG at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1833 KG at auction Empire - June 15, 2019
Seller Empire
Date June 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 3 Grosze 1833 KG at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Poland 3 Grosze 1833 KG at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date June 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1833 KG at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1833 KG at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 3 Grosze 1833 KG at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 3 Grosze 1833 KG at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 24, 2014
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 1, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 4, 2004
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 28, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Grosze 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Congress Poland Coins of Poland in 1833 All Polish coins Polish copper coins Polish coins 3 Grosze Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search