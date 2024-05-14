Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3 Grosze 1833 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 8,9 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 514,793
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 3 Grosze
- Year 1833
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3 Grosze 1833 with mark KG. This copper coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 283 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 9,900. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Holmasto
Date October 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Grosze 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
