Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 НГ - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 НГ - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 15,54 g
  • Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
  • Diameter 33,3 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 358,380

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1593 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 45,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Empire - June 16, 2022
Seller Empire
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Stare Monety - December 3, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Poland 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

