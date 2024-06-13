3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1593 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 45,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

