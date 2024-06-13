Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 15,54 g
- Pure silver (0,4337 oz) 13,4887 g
- Diameter 33,3 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 358,380
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych
- Year 1833
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1593 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 45,000. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (10)
- AURORA (2)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Empire (4)
- GGN (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (7)
- Niemczyk (8)
- Rare Coins (12)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Tempus (1)
- WCN (5)
- Wójcicki (6)
- Знак (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3/4 Rouble - 5 Zlotych 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search