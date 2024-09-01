Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

3 Grosze 1833 KG. Restrike (Poland, Congress Poland)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 3 Grosze 1833 KG Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 3 Grosze 1833 KG Restrike - Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 8,9 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 3 Grosze
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

