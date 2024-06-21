5 Zlotych 1833 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1833 with mark KG. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5326 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2010.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (9) XF (19) VF (34) F (10) VG (2) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (3) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) VF35 (3) VF30 (1) VF20 (2) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (8) PCGS (1) GCN (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

AURORA (1)

BAC (7)

Baldwin's (1)

Coins and Medals (2)

COINSNET (1)

Empire (2)

GGN (2)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (3)

Holmasto (1)

Imperial Coin (8)

Katz (2)

Künker (4)

Marciniak (5)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Niemczyk (12)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Numisor (1)

Rare Coins (3)

Russiancoin (2)

Rzeszowski DA (5)

SINCONA (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Stephen Album (1)

WCN (9)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (1)

Wu-eL (1)