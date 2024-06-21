Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Zlotych 1833 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 15,59 g
- Pure silver (0,4351 oz) 13,5321 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 445,054
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 5 Zlotych
- Year 1833
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1833 with mark KG. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5326 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (1)
- BAC (7)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Empire (2)
- GGN (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Holmasto (1)
- Imperial Coin (8)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (4)
- Marciniak (5)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Niemczyk (12)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (5)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WCN (9)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search