Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Zlotych 1833 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 5 Zlotych 1833 KG - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 5 Zlotych 1833 KG - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 15,59 g
  • Pure silver (0,4351 oz) 13,5321 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 445,054

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 5 Zlotych
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Zlotych 1833 with mark KG. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5326 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2010.

Poland 5 Zlotych 1833 KG at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Poland 5 Zlotych 1833 KG at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 106 EUR
Poland 5 Zlotych 1833 KG at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1833 KG at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1833 KG at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1833 KG at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1833 KG at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1833 KG at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1833 KG at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1833 KG at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1833 KG at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1833 KG at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1833 KG at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1833 KG at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1833 KG at auction Niemczyk - June 23, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1833 KG at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1833 KG at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1833 KG at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Zlotych 1833 KG at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 5 Zlotych 1833 KG at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Zlotych 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

