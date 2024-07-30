25 Zlotych 1833 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Zlotych 1833 with mark KG. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 565 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 165,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2010.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (8) XF (8) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS61 (2) AU58 (3) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) DETAILS (1) PL (1) Service NGC (7)

