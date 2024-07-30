Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
25 Zlotych 1833 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 4,91 g
- Pure gold (0,1448 oz) 4,5025 g
- Diameter 18,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 424
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 25 Zlotych
- Year 1833
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Zlotych 1833 with mark KG. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 565 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 165,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
15550 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
23000 $
Price in auction currency 23000 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS63 PL
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2014
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 4, 2013
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
