Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

25 Zlotych 1833 KG (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 25 Zlotych 1833 KG - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 25 Zlotych 1833 KG - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 4,91 g
  • Pure gold (0,1448 oz) 4,5025 g
  • Diameter 18,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 424

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 25 Zlotych
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Zlotych 1833 with mark KG. This gold coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 565 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 165,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 25 Zlotych 1833 KG at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
15550 $
Price in auction currency 15000 EUR
Poland 25 Zlotych 1833 KG at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
23000 $
Price in auction currency 23000 USD
Poland 25 Zlotych 1833 KG at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1833 KG at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1833 KG at auction Kroha - March 11, 2017
Seller Kroha
Date March 11, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 1833 KG at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1833 KG at auction Künker - January 29, 2015
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1833 KG at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS63 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1833 KG at auction Alexander - September 19, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2014
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1833 KG at auction Spink - December 1, 2013
Seller Spink
Date December 1, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1833 KG at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1833 KG at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 4, 2013
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 4, 2013
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1833 KG at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1833 KG at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 1833 KG at auction Künker - September 30, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1833 KG at auction Baldwin's - September 29, 2011
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1833 KG at auction Künker - June 23, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 5, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 1833 KG at auction Baldwin's - May 3, 2010
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 3, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 1833 KG at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 1833 KG at auction Stack's - January 15, 2008
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Zlotych 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

