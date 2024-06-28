Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 126,977
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych
- Year 1833
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (482)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24872 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 63,250. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3267 $
Price in auction currency 13200 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
