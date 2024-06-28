Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 НГ - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 НГ - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 126,977

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (482)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24872 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 63,250. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3267 $
Price in auction currency 13200 PLN
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS65 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 НГ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

