1 Zloty 1834 IP (Poland, Congress Poland)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,593)
- Weight 4,55 g
- Pure silver (0,0867 oz) 2,6981 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 201,108
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Congress Poland
- Denomination 1 Zloty
- Year 1834
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1834 with mark IP. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
756 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 7, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
