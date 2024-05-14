1 Zloty 1834 IP (Poland, Congress Poland)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1834 with mark IP. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

