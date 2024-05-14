Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1834 IP (Poland, Congress Poland)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1834 IP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland Reverse 1 Zloty 1834 IP - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Congress Poland

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,593)
  • Weight 4,55 g
  • Pure silver (0,0867 oz) 2,6981 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 201,108

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Congress Poland
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1834 with mark IP. This silver coin from the times of Congress Poland struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 358 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 5,500. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Poland 1 Zloty 1834 IP at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
756 $
Price in auction currency 600 GBP
Poland 1 Zloty 1834 IP at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1834 IP at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1834 IP at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1834 IP at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1834 IP at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1834 IP at auction Numis Poland - December 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 7, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1834 IP at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1834 IP at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1834 IP at auction KM NUMIS - June 15, 2022
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1834 IP at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1834 IP at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1834 IP at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1834 IP at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1834 IP at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1834 IP at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1834 IP at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1834 IP at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1834 IP at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
