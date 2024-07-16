Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Alexander

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,000,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (295)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1851 "Eagle 1851-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 62598 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place November 9, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 16500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
167 $
Price in auction currency 150 CHF
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
