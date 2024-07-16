Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1851 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,000,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1851
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (295)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1851 "Eagle 1851-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 62598 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place November 9, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (33)
- AURORA (30)
- BAC (3)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins and Medals (7)
- Coins.ee (7)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (15)
- Goldberg (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Haljak coin auction (2)
- Heritage (13)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Imperial Coin (25)
- Katz (20)
- Künker (10)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Leu (1)
- Morton & Eden (2)
- MS67 (14)
- MUNZE (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- New York Sale (3)
- NIKO (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (18)
- Numismática Leilões (2)
- Numisor (1)
- OLNZ (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Rare Coins (11)
- Rauch (5)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (8)
- Russiancoin (6)
- Rzeszowski DA (9)
- SINCONA (6)
- Stack's (9)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WCN (3)
- Знак (1)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
191 $
Price in auction currency 16500 RUB
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
167 $
Price in auction currency 150 CHF
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 15
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1851 "Eagle 1851-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search