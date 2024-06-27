10 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1833 with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 476 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,700. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Сondition UNC (13) AU (89) XF (78) VF (58) F (3) VG (1) No grade (21) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (20) AU55 (12) AU53 (11) AU50 (11) XF45 (11) XF40 (8) VF35 (3) VF30 (3) VF25 (1) VF20 (2) DETAILS (10) BN (30) Service ННР (6) NGC (28) PCGS (5) RNGA (3)

