Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 45,45 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,968,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (265) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1833 with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 476 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,700. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
405 $
Price in auction currency 36000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

