10 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 45,45 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,968,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1833
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (265) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1833 with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 476 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,700. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
405 $
Price in auction currency 36000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
