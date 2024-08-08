Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1847 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1847 СПБ АГ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Roubles 1847 СПБ АГ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,900,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (436)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1847 with mark СПБ АГ. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22211 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 36,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (44)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • AURORA (39)
  • BAC (1)
  • Baldwin's (4)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (17)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (8)
  • Grün (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (30)
  • Heritage Eur (4)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Holmasto (3)
  • Imperial Coin (22)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • JMPG (1)
  • Katz (9)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (43)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (10)
  • NIKO (6)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Numimarket (6)
  • Numisbalt (17)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rare Coins (49)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (8)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (8)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (8)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (5)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • Varesi (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
  • WCN (18)
  • Знак (2)
Russia 5 Roubles 1847 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1847 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1847 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1847 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1847 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1847 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1194 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1847 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
567 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1847 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1847 СПБ АГ at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1847 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1847 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1847 СПБ АГ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1847 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1847 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1847 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1847 СПБ АГ at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1847 СПБ АГ at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 30, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1847 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1847 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1847 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1847 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1847 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1847 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1847 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1847 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 PL PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1847 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1847 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 5 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search