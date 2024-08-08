Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1847 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,900,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1847
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (436)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1847 with mark СПБ АГ. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22211 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 36,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1194 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
567 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
