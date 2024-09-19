Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Russian-Polish coins 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych of Nicholas I - Russia

type-coin
type-coin

1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833-1841

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1833 НГ 126,977 0 4821834 НГ 64,035 0 821835 НГ 262,007 0 5311835 MW 3,081 2 951836 НГ 134,008 0 3371836 MW 220,043 0 5171837 НГ 36,006 0 711837 MW 193,582 0 2261838 НГ 13 0 181838 MW 10,435 0 251839 НГ 7,006 0 71839 MW 2,295 0 331840 НГ 2,001 0 71840 MW 2,747 0 421841 НГ - 0 31841 MW 37,495 0 110
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I All Russian coins Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search