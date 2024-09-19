Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Russian-Polish coins 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych of Nicholas I - Russia
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1833-1841
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1833 НГ 126,977 0 4821834 НГ 64,035 0 821835 НГ 262,007 0 5311835 MW 3,081 2 951836 НГ 134,008 0 3371836 MW 220,043 0 5171837 НГ 36,006 0 711837 MW 193,582 0 2261838 НГ 13 0 181838 MW 10,435 0 251839 НГ 7,006 0 71839 MW 2,295 0 331840 НГ 2,001 0 71840 MW 2,747 0 421841 НГ - 0 31841 MW 37,495 0 110
