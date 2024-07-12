Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 262,007
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych
- Year 1835
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (531) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 565 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 2,000,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
295 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
