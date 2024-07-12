Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 НГ - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 НГ - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 262,007

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (531) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 565 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 2,000,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  All companies
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 НГ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
295 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 НГ at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 НГ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 НГ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 НГ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 НГ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 НГ at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 НГ at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 НГ at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 НГ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 НГ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 НГ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 НГ at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search