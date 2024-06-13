Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 НГ - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 НГ - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 64,035

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 119 sold at the RND auction for RUB 1,750,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
468 $
Price in auction currency 468 USD
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
449 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 НГ at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
