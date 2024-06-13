Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 64,035
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych
- Year 1834
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 119 sold at the RND auction for RUB 1,750,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2016.
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
468 $
Price in auction currency 468 USD
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
449 $
Price in auction currency 1800 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
