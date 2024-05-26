1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30925 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

Сondition AU (14) XF (24) VF (49) F (4) No grade (4) Condition (slab) AU58 (5) AU55 (4) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (2) Service RNGA (1) NGC (6) PCGS (4) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

