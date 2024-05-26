Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 3,081
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych
- Year 1835
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30925 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- GGN (3)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (5)
- Marciniak (5)
- Niemczyk (8)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (8)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (5)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (22)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
917 $
Price in auction currency 84000 RUB
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search