Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,8679 oz) 26,9948 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 3,081

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30925 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GGN (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Marciniak (5)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (8)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (22)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
255 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
917 $
Price in auction currency 84000 RUB
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Stack's - January 20, 2023
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Stack's - January 20, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Poland 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Russian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1835 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search