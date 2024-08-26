Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Russian-Polish coins 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty of Nicholas I - Russia
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1832-1841
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1832 НГ St. George without cloak 48,900 0 971832 НГ St. George in cloak - 0 121833 НГ 654,503 0 751834 НГ 30,010 0 81834 MW 41,554 0 221835 НГ 150,007 0 51835 MW 2,191,879 0 1781836 НГ 1,450,008 0 731836 MW 3,330,780 0 1681837 НГ 80,004 0 211837 MW 3,027,960 1 2131838 НГ 1,410,113 0 621838 MW 3,617,048 0 1091839 НГ 1,510,002 0 721839 MW 3,585,891 0 2161840 НГ 1,060,001 0 1101840 MW 486,979 0 231841 НГ - 0 31841 MW 1,319,726 0 6
