Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 НГ - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 НГ - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 3,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,6995 g
  • Diameter 19,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 150,007

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 182 sold at the RND auction for RUB 1,950,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • RND (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 НГ at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 НГ at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 НГ at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 НГ at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 НГ at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Seller RND
Date December 2, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 НГ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 НГ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Russian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1835 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search