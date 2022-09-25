Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: RND
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 3,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,6995 g
- Diameter 19,8 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 150,007
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty
- Year 1835
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 182 sold at the RND auction for RUB 1,950,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Katz (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- RND (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller RND
Date December 2, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
