15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 НГ (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 with mark НГ. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 182 sold at the RND auction for RUB 1,950,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1)