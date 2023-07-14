15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 958 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 6,700. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (4) VF (12) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) VF20 (3) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

AURORA (1)

Empire (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rare Coins (3)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

SINCONA (1)

Stary Sklep (1)

WCN (2)

WDA - MiM (1)

Знак (1)