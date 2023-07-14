Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 3,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,6995 g
  • Diameter 19,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 41,554

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 958 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 6,700. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.

Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 MW at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 MW at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
1663 $
Price in auction currency 6700 PLN
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 MW at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 MW at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 27, 2021
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
418 $
Price in auction currency 1650 PLN
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 MW at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 MW at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Seller RND
Date November 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 MW at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 MW at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 MW at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 MW at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 MW at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 MW at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 MW at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 MW at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 MW at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 MW at auction AURORA - January 28, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date January 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 MW at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 MW at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 MW at auction Alexander - April 18, 2018
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 MW at auction Alexander - April 18, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 MW at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 MW at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 MW at auction Rare Coins - December 14, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 MW at auction Empire - October 1, 2016
Seller Empire
Date October 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 MW at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 MW at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

