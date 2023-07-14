Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 3,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,6995 g
- Diameter 19,8 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 41,554
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty
- Year 1834
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 958 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 6,700. Bidding took place February 12, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (1)
- Empire (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
1663 $
Price in auction currency 6700 PLN
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
418 $
Price in auction currency 1650 PLN
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search