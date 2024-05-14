Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 3,11 g
- Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,6995 g
- Diameter 19,8 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 2,191,879
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty
- Year 1835
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (178) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
