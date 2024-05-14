Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 3,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,0868 oz) 2,6995 g
  • Diameter 19,8 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 2,191,879

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (178) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 6,000. Bidding took place May 23, 2014.

Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 MW at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 1900 RUB
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 MW at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 MW at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 MW at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 MW at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 MW at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 MW at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 MW at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 MW at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 MW at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 MW at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Poland 15 Kopeks - 1 Zloty 1835 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

