Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1853 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1853 СПБ АГ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Roubles 1853 СПБ АГ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,900,004

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1853
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (284)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1853 with mark СПБ АГ. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32249 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,000. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Roubles 1853 СПБ АГ at auction Erwin Dietrich - July 7, 2024
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 700 CHF
Russia 5 Roubles 1853 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
1123 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1853 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1853 СПБ АГ at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1853 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1853 СПБ АГ at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1853 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1853 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1853 СПБ АГ at auction Naumann - April 7, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1853 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1853 СПБ АГ at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1853 СПБ АГ at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1853 СПБ АГ at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1853 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1853 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1853 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1853 СПБ АГ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1853 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1853 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1853 СПБ АГ at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1853 СПБ АГ at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1853 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1853 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1853 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1853 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1853 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
