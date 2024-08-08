Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1853 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,900,004
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1853
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (284)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1853 with mark СПБ АГ. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32249 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,000. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
780 $
Price in auction currency 700 CHF
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
1123 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1853 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
