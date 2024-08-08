5 Roubles 1853 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1853 with mark СПБ АГ. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32249 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,000. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (70) AU (71) XF (108) VF (17) No grade (13) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) MS64 (2) MS63 (11) MS62 (16) MS61 (16) MS60 (4) AU58 (21) AU55 (7) AU53 (4) AU50 (1) XF45 (8) XF40 (5) PF62 (1) DETAILS (10) Service NGC (42) ННР (7) PCGS (6) RNGA (8) ANACS (2)

