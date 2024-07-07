Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1834 GUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the Alexander Column" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1834
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1088)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1834 "In memory of the opening of the Alexander Column" with mark GUBE F.. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 333 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2029 $
Price in auction currency 175000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1737 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1834 "In memory of the opening of the Alexander Column", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
