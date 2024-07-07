Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1834 GUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the Alexander Column" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1834 GUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the Alexander Column" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1834 GUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the Alexander Column" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1088)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1834 "In memory of the opening of the Alexander Column" with mark GUBE F.. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 333 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (5)
  • Alexander (133)
  • Ars Time (1)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • Auction World (12)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • AURORA (80)
  • BAC (22)
  • Baldwin's (4)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (5)
  • cgb.fr (5)
  • Chaponnière (4)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (16)
  • Coins.ee (16)
  • DNW (3)
  • Dorotheum (2)
  • Empire (36)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (23)
  • Grün (7)
  • Haljak coin auction (3)
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • Heritage (70)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Imperial Coin (37)
  • Jean ELSEN (3)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (45)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (139)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Lanz München (2)
  • London Coin Galleries (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • MS67 (6)
  • Muizon – Rieunier (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzenonline (3)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (4)
  • Negrini (1)
  • New York Sale (8)
  • Niemczyk (10)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NIKO (12)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (2)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numisbalt (32)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (87)
  • Raritan Stamps (1)
  • Rauch (17)
  • RedSquare (5)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • RND (17)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (25)
  • Russiancoin (17)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Schulman (5)
  • SINCONA (26)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (16)
  • Tosunidis Coin House (1)
  • UBS (7)
  • V. GADOURY (4)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (12)
  • WCN (7)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Westfälische (7)
  • Знак (4)
Russia Rouble 1834 GUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the Alexander Column" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2029 $
Price in auction currency 175000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1834 GUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the Alexander Column" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1737 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Russia Rouble 1834 GUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the Alexander Column" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1834 GUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the Alexander Column" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1834 GUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the Alexander Column" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1834 GUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the Alexander Column" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition PF62
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1834 GUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the Alexander Column" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1834 GUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the Alexander Column" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1834 GUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the Alexander Column" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1834 GUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the Alexander Column" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1834 GUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the Alexander Column" at auction Alexander - May 22, 2024
Russia Rouble 1834 GUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the Alexander Column" at auction Alexander - May 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1834 GUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the Alexander Column" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1834 GUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the Alexander Column" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1834 GUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the Alexander Column" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1834 GUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the Alexander Column" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1834 GUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the Alexander Column" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1834 GUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the Alexander Column" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1834 GUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the Alexander Column" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1834 GUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the Alexander Column" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1834 GUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the Alexander Column" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1834 GUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the Alexander Column" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1834 GUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the Alexander Column" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS60 PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1834 GUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the Alexander Column" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1834 GUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the Alexander Column" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1834 GUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the Alexander Column" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1834 GUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the Alexander Column" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1834 GUBE F. "In memory of the opening of the Alexander Column" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1834 "In memory of the opening of the Alexander Column", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1834 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search