Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1829 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1829 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Roubles 1829 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 732,600

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (253)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1829 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 50,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2023.

Russia 5 Roubles 1829 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1829 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1829 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1829 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1829 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1135 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1829 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
8899 $
Price in auction currency 8250 EUR
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1829 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Varesi - May 1, 2024
Seller Varesi
Date May 1, 2024
Condition AU53 CCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1829 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1829 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1829 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1829 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1829 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1829 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1829 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1829 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Artemide Aste - October 29, 2023
Seller Artemide Aste
Date October 29, 2023
Condition AU53 CCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1829 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1829 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1829 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1829 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1829 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Heritage - August 24, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1829 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1829 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Holmasto - May 27, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date May 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1829 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1829 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1829 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1829 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Roubles 1829 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Inasta - September 5, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1829 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Inasta - September 5, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date September 5, 2024
Condition AU53 CCG
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1829 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

