Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1829 СПБ ПД "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 732,600
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1829
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (253)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1829 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 185 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 50,000. Bidding took place April 27, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1135 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
8899 $
Price in auction currency 8250 EUR
Seller Varesi
Date May 1, 2024
Condition AU53 CCG
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Artemide Aste
Date October 29, 2023
Condition AU53 CCG
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1829 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
