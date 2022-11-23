1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 Р.П. УТКИНЪ "Family". Portraits in round frames (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 "Family" with mark Р.П. УТКИНЪ. Portraits in round frames. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 610 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,100,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

