Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 Р.П. УТКИНЪ "Family". Portraits in round frames (Russia, Nicholas I)

Variety: Portraits in round frames

Obverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 Р.П. УТКИНЪ "Family" Portraits in round frames - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 Р.П. УТКИНЪ "Family" Portraits in round frames - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 31,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,8682 oz) 27,0035 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 "Family" with mark Р.П. УТКИНЪ. Portraits in round frames. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 610 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,100,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 Р.П. УТКИНЪ "Family" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 Р.П. УТКИНЪ "Family" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
340000 $
Price in auction currency 340000 USD
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 Р.П. УТКИНЪ "Family" at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 Р.П. УТКИНЪ "Family" at auction Alexander - November 23, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
511003 $
Price in auction currency 31000000 RUB
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 Р.П. УТКИНЪ "Family" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 Р.П. УТКИНЪ "Family" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 Р.П. УТКИНЪ "Family" at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 Р.П. УТКИНЪ "Family" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 Р.П. УТКИНЪ "Family" at auction CNG - December 5, 2000
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 Р.П. УТКИНЪ "Family" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Russia 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 Р.П. УТКИНЪ "Family" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 "Family", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

