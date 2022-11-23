Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 Р.П. УТКИНЪ "Family". Portraits in round frames (Russia, Nicholas I)
Variety: Portraits in round frames
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 31,11 g
- Pure silver (0,8682 oz) 27,0035 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych
- Year 1835
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1-1/2 Roubles - 10 Zlotych 1835 "Family" with mark Р.П. УТКИНЪ. Portraits in round frames. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 610 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,100,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- Alexander (1)
- CNG (1)
- Künker (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
340000 $
Price in auction currency 340000 USD
Seller Alexander
Date November 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
511003 $
Price in auction currency 31000000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Ex. Karolkiewicz collection
Seller CNG
Date December 5, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
