Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Russian-Polish coins 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych of Nicholas I - Russia

30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1834-1841

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1834 MW 23,636 0 341835 MW 2,228,723 0 2471836 MW 2,589,406 0 2341837 MW Straight tail 1,543,713 0 1761837 MW Fan tail - 0 411838 MW 1,977,961 2 1841839 MW 2,037,011 1 2881840 MW 306,129 0 1051841 MW 1,260,632 0 24
