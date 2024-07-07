Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1835 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1835 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1835 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 6,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3903 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 2,228,723

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (247)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1835 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2340 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 10,500. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (17)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Bereska (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (8)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Empire (8)
  • GGN (2)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Imperial Coin (13)
  • Katz (17)
  • Künker (6)
  • Marciniak (11)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Niemczyk (16)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (7)
  • Numis Poland (4)
  • Numisbalt (13)
  • Rare Coins (14)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • Rzeszowski DA (12)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (21)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (9)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 280 PLN
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition VF35 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1835 MW at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Russian protectorate Coins of Poland in 1835 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search