30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1835 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 6,21 g
- Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3903 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 2,228,723
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych
- Year 1835
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (247)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1835 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2340 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 10,500. Bidding took place June 2, 2022.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition VF35 CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
