Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1834 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1834 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1834 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 6,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3903 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 23,636

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1834 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5359 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 19,500. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 820 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date July 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 12, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

