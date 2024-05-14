Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1834 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 6,21 g
- Pure silver (0,1733 oz) 5,3903 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 23,636
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych
- Year 1834
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1834 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5359 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 19,500. Bidding took place May 23, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Empire (2)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numimarket (2)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (10)
- Знак (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 30 Kopecks - 2 Zlotych 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search