Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 22,72 g
  • Diameter 36,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,332,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8565 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Pars Coins - April 11, 2024
Seller Pars Coins
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

