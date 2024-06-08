Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1833 ЕМ ФХ "An eagle with lowered wings" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 22,72 g
- Diameter 36,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,332,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1833
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1833 "An eagle with lowered wings" with mark ЕМ ФХ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8565 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Pars Coins
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
